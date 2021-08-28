Nixa gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(NIXA, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nixa area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

Conoco at 229 Village Center St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 402 Massey Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nixa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 229 Village Center St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1106 N Massey Blvd, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.16 $ 3.41 $ --

Signal 402 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 2.94

Casey's 504 W Wasson Dr, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Conoco 615 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Casey's 1015 N Main St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.