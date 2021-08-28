Nixa gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon
(NIXA, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nixa area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
Conoco at 229 Village Center St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 402 Massey Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nixa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.16
$3.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.34
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.44
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
