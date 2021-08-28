Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mason City

(MASON CITY, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Mason City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mills Fleet Farm at 3200 4Th St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Star at 1502 S Federal Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mills Fleet Farm 3200 4Th St Sw, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 4059 4Th St Sw, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.12

Casey's 813 N Federal Ave, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 610 S Monroe Ave, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Casey's 136112 Th St Nw, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1607 S Federal Ave, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.