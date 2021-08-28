Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hackettstown

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) According to Hackettstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at U.S. Gas at 104 Main Street. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.33 at Exxon at 150 Us-46 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

U.S. Gas 104 Main Street, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Delta 132 Us-46 W, Budd Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.27 $ 3.43 $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ 3.37 $ 3.53 $ --

Raceway 220 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.23

Jersey Gas 253 Us-46 E, Great Meadows

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Speedway 317 Main St, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.38 $ 3.57 $ 3.25

Phillips 66 106 Mill St, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.