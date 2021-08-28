Cancel
Hackettstown, NJ

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hackettstown

Posted by 
Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bfkfMTm00

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) According to Hackettstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at U.S. Gas at 104 Main Street. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.33 at Exxon at 150 Us-46 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

U.S. Gas

104 Main Street, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--

Delta

132 Us-46 W, Budd Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.27
$3.43
$--
card
card$3.13
$3.37
$3.53
$--

Raceway

220 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.45
$3.55
$3.23
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.65
$3.23

Jersey Gas

253 Us-46 E, Great Meadows
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.25

Speedway

317 Main St, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.38
$3.57
$3.25

Phillips 66

106 Mill St, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$3.25
card
card$3.13
$3.52
$3.72
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Hackettstown News Beat

With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

