Castaic, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Castaic Saturday

Posted by 
Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 7 days ago
(CASTAIC, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Castaic, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conserv Fuel at 28120 The Old Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 31785 The Old Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.63.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conserv Fuel

28120 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.33
$4.43
$4.09
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.15

7-Eleven

28070 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.11

ARCO

31505 Castaic Rd, Castaic
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--

7-Eleven

27680 Lake Hughes Rd, Castaic
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Pilot

31642 Castaic Rd, Castaic
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.33
card
card$4.21
$4.49
$4.71
$4.25

Shell

27630 The Old Rd, Valencia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.23
$4.43
$4.57
$4.19
card
card$4.23
$4.43
$4.57
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Castaic Post

Castaic Post

Castaic, CA
With Castaic Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Traffic
