Here’s the cheapest gas in Castaic Saturday

(CASTAIC, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Castaic, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conserv Fuel at 28120 The Old Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 31785 The Old Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.63.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conserv Fuel 28120 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.15

7-Eleven 28070 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.11

ARCO 31505 Castaic Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

7-Eleven 27680 Lake Hughes Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Pilot 31642 Castaic Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.33 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.49 $ 4.71 $ 4.25

Shell 27630 The Old Rd, Valencia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 4.57 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 4.57 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.