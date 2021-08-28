Here’s the cheapest gas in Castaic Saturday
(CASTAIC, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Castaic, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conserv Fuel at 28120 The Old Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 31785 The Old Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.63.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.34 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.13
$4.33
$4.43
$4.09
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.33
|card
card$4.21
$4.49
$4.71
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.23
$4.43
$4.57
$4.19
|card
card$4.23
$4.43
$4.57
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0