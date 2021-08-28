Cancel
North Platte, NE

Here’s the cheapest gas in North Platte Saturday

North Platte News Flash
 7 days ago
(NORTH PLATTE, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the North Platte area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

Gulf at 102 Holiday Frontage Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 3002 S Jeffers St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gulf

102 Holiday Frontage Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.09
$3.19
$--
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.29
$--

Phillips 66

3220 S Jeffers St, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.97

Gulf

1313 S Dewey, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$--

Pump & Pantry

2601 Eagles Wing Dr, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Flying J

3400 Newberry Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.62
$3.55

Love's Travel Stop

3211 S Newberry Access Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.48
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With North Platte News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

