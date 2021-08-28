Here’s the cheapest gas in North Platte Saturday

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the North Platte area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

Gulf at 102 Holiday Frontage Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 3002 S Jeffers St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gulf 102 Holiday Frontage Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

Phillips 66 3220 S Jeffers St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Gulf 1313 S Dewey, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Pump & Pantry 2601 Eagles Wing Dr, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 3400 Newberry Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.62 $ 3.55

Love's Travel Stop 3211 S Newberry Access Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.