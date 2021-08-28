Save up to $0.28 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portsmouth

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Portsmouth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 1st Stop at 3658 Us Hwy 23 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 5435 Gallia St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

1st Stop 3658 Us Hwy 23, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Valero 3726 Us-23, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Speedway 2401 Gallia St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

BP 2626 Gallia St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.19

1st Stop 65 K Z Ratliff Ln, South Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 1026 Gay St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.