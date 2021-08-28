Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

Save up to $0.28 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portsmouth

Portsmouth News Alert
 7 days ago
(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Portsmouth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 1st Stop at 3658 Us Hwy 23 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 5435 Gallia St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

1st Stop

3658 Us Hwy 23, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$3.29

Valero

3726 Us-23, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

Speedway

2401 Gallia St, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19

BP

2626 Gallia St, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.23
$3.53
$3.19
card
card$2.89
$3.23
$3.53
$3.19

1st Stop

65 K Z Ratliff Ln, South Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Marathon

1026 Gay St, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.19
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

