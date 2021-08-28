Harrison gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon
(HARRISON, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Harrison, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
Harps at 5015 Us-62 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Spirit at 705 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrison area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.42
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0