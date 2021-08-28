Cancel
Harrison, AR

Harrison gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

Posted by 
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bfkfH4900

(HARRISON, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Harrison, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Harps at 5015 Us-62 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Spirit at 705 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrison area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Harps

5015 Us-62 E , Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.02

Conoco

323 W Central Ave, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.01

Phillips 66

109 S Cherry St, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Spirit

705 N Main St, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1724 Capps Rd, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.42
$3.04

Shell

1413 Us-65 N, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Harrison, AR
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

