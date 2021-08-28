Harrison gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

(HARRISON, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Harrison, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Harps at 5015 Us-62 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Spirit at 705 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrison area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Harps 5015 Us-62 E , Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.02

Conoco 323 W Central Ave, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.01

Phillips 66 109 S Cherry St, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Spirit 705 N Main St, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1724 Capps Rd, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.04

Shell 1413 Us-65 N, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.