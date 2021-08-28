Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dover

(DOVER, NH) According to Dover gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gibbs Oil at 7 Dover Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gateway Gas at 6 Sawmill Hill, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dover area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gibbs Oil 7 Dover Rd, Durham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ --

Irving 4 Dover Rd, Durham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 3.05

Irving 143 Nh-9, Barrington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ --

Walmart 11 Walton'S Way, Somersworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

Irving 425 High St, Somersworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.64 $ 3.29

AL Prime Energy 237 Central Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.