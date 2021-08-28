Cancel
Dover, NH

Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dover

Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 7 days ago
(DOVER, NH) According to Dover gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gibbs Oil at 7 Dover Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gateway Gas at 6 Sawmill Hill, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dover area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gibbs Oil

7 Dover Rd, Durham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.47
$--

Irving

4 Dover Rd, Durham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.17
$3.52
$3.05

Irving

143 Nh-9, Barrington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$3.19
$3.54
$--
card
card$2.84
$3.25
$3.60
$--

Walmart

11 Walton'S Way, Somersworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.49
$--

Irving

425 High St, Somersworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.25
$3.60
$3.29
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.64
$3.29

AL Prime Energy

237 Central Ave, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

