Save up to $0.08 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Glasgow area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2345 Happy Valley Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Minit Mart at 557 S L Rogers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2345 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.13

Shell 1485 Burksville Rd, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 200 Columbia Ave, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 3.14

FiveStar Food Mart 800 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.15

Five Star 802 East Main St, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.15

Marathon 499 Lexington Dr, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.