Angleton, TX

Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Angleton

Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 7 days ago
(ANGLETON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Angleton area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1803 N Velasco St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 530 E Mulberry St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1803 N Velasco St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Buc-ee's

931 Sl-274, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.33
$2.79

Buc-ee's

2304 W Mulberry St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.23
$2.87

Chevron

2301 W Mulberry St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

Buc-ee's

2299 E Mulberry St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

Sh 288, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.04
card
card$2.69
$3.14
$3.29
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

