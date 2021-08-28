Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Angleton

(ANGLETON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Angleton area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1803 N Velasco St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 530 E Mulberry St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1803 N Velasco St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Buc-ee's 931 Sl-274, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 2.79

Buc-ee's 2304 W Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.23 $ 2.87

Chevron 2301 W Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Buc-ee's 2299 E Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop Sh 288, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.14 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.