This is the cheapest gas in Marion right now

(MARION, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Marion, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Kay Express at 435 W Henderson St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2815 Sugar Hill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kay Express 435 W Henderson St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 2757 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.06

Quality 2260 Rutherford Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 3308 Nc-226 S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.66 $ 3.48

Pilot 3365 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.37 $ 3.78 $ 3.49 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.37 $ 3.69 $ 3.49

Ingles 603 W Henderson St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.