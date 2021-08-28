Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, NC

This is the cheapest gas in Marion right now

Posted by 
Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUTG6_0bfkfDXF00

(MARION, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Marion, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Kay Express at 435 W Henderson St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2815 Sugar Hill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kay Express

435 W Henderson St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

2757 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.52
$3.06

Quality

2260 Rutherford Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.75
$--

Love's Travel Stop

3308 Nc-226 S, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$3.48
card
card$2.96
$3.31
$3.66
$3.48

Pilot

3365 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.37
$3.78
$3.49
card
card$2.93
$3.37
$3.69
$3.49

Ingles

603 W Henderson St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.54
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marion Updates

Marion Updates

Marion, NC
109
Followers
188
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#W Henderson St#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy