This is the cheapest gas in Marion right now
(MARION, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Marion, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Kay Express at 435 W Henderson St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2815 Sugar Hill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.52
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$3.48
|card
card$2.96
$3.31
$3.66
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.37
$3.78
$3.49
|card
card$2.93
$3.37
$3.69
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.54
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0