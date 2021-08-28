Clarksburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Clarksburg, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 1525 W Pike St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4399 Buckhannon Pk, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clarksburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 1525 W Pike St, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.28

Sam's Club 200 Emily Dr, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

Go Mart 601 W Main St, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Rich Oil 512 Milford St, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Go Mart 1425 Milford St, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Sheetz 101 Stoneybrooke Rd, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.