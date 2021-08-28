Cancel
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

Clarksburg News Alert
Clarksburg News Alert
 7 days ago
(CLARKSBURG, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Clarksburg, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 1525 W Pike St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4399 Buckhannon Pk, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clarksburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

1525 W Pike St, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.35
$3.50
$3.28

Sam's Club

200 Emily Dr, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.25
$--

Go Mart

601 W Main St, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29

Rich Oil

512 Milford St, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Go Mart

1425 Milford St, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Sheetz

101 Stoneybrooke Rd, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

