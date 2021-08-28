Clarksburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon
(CLARKSBURG, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Clarksburg, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
Circle K at 1525 W Pike St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4399 Buckhannon Pk, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clarksburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.35
$3.50
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0