Kingsville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Kingsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 409 E Kleberg Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.46 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Love's Travel Stop at 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.60 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B 409 E Kleberg Ave, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.71 $ 3.00 $ --

Murphy USA 1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.71 $ 3.00 $ 2.79

Valero 525 S 14Th St, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.47 $ 2.89 $ 3.30 $ --

Shell 2700 South Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.47 $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.