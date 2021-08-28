Cancel
Dodge City, KS

Where's the cheapest gas in Dodge City?

Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 7 days ago
(DODGE CITY, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dodge City area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Unbranded at 2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Love's Country Store at 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Unbranded

2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$--

Murphy USA

1907 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.34
$3.64
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

