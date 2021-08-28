Norfolk gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NORFOLK, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Norfolk, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 1300 W Monroe Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Phillips 66 at 315 Omaha Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 1300 W Monroe Ave, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 2.99 $ 3.17 card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 3.22

Victory Road Discount Fuel 3001 N Victory Rd, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.86

Shell 84610 Us-81, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.68 $ 2.99

Hy-Vee 120 E Norfolk Ave, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 905 S 13Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 1220 N 1St St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.