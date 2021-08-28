Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bfkepk800

(NORFOLK, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Norfolk, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 1300 W Monroe Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Phillips 66 at 315 Omaha Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop

1300 W Monroe Ave, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.14
$2.99
$3.17
card
card$2.80
$--
$2.99
$3.22

Victory Road Discount Fuel

3001 N Victory Rd, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.86

Shell

84610 Us-81, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.68
$2.99

Hy-Vee

120 E Norfolk Ave, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.59
$--

Shell

905 S 13Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$--

Shell

1220 N 1St St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk, NE
With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

