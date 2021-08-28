Cancel
Ada, OK

Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ada

Posted by 
Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cWhI_0bfkenDu00

(ADA, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Ada, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Karry Out Korner at 320 S Mississippi Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Ada Travel Stop at 145 Cr-35, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ada area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Karry Out Korner

320 S Mississippi Ave, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Gas n Go

16100 Ok-1, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Murphy USA

1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.96

Conoco

1000 Arlington St, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

401 S Mississippi Ave, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

818 N Country Club Rd, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Ada Voice

Ada Voice

Ada, OK
76
Followers
192
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

