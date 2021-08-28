Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ada

(ADA, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Ada, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Karry Out Korner at 320 S Mississippi Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Ada Travel Stop at 145 Cr-35, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ada area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Karry Out Korner 320 S Mississippi Ave, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas n Go 16100 Ok-1, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Conoco 1000 Arlington St, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 401 S Mississippi Ave, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 818 N Country Club Rd, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.