Hobart gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HOBART, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Hobart area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1310 E 79Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to $ave at 4890 Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.5.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hobart area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1310 E 79Th Ave, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.41 $ --

Sam's Club 3134 E 79Th Ave, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

CITGO 800 W 61St Ave, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 7269 Broadway, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

CITGO 6085 Cleveland St, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Save 1564 Harrison St, Gary

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.