Hobart, IN

Hobart gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Hobart Updates
Hobart Updates
 7 days ago
(HOBART, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Hobart area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1310 E 79Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to $ave at 4890 Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.5.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hobart area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1310 E 79Th Ave, Merrillville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.41
$--

Sam's Club

3134 E 79Th Ave, Merrillville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.45
$--

CITGO

800 W 61St Ave, Merrillville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Marathon

7269 Broadway, Merrillville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.95
$3.29

CITGO

6085 Cleveland St, Merrillville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.64
$--

Save

1564 Harrison St, Gary
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Hobart Updates

Hobart Updates

Hobart, IN
66
Followers
196
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hobart Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

