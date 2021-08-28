Watertown gas at $2.91 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(WATERTOWN, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Watertown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.
Shell at 423 S Church St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 104 N Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.24
$3.63
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.69
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
