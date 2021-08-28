Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, WI

Watertown gas at $2.91 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Watertown Daily
Watertown Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MULHc_0bfkelSS00

(WATERTOWN, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Watertown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

Shell at 423 S Church St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 104 N Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

423 S Church St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.24
$3.63
$2.91

Clark

1002 S 3Rd St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

BP

821 N Church St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.69
$2.94

Clark

1429 E Main St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Watertown Daily

Watertown Daily

Watertown, WI
33
Followers
194
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Watertown, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell#Speedway#104 N Church St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy