Here’s the cheapest gas in Dayton Saturday

(DAYTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dayton, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 403 E Us-90. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 1413 Us-90, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dayton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 403 E Us-90, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.69

Valero 502 N Cleveland St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.83

Mobil 607 W Us-90 , Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.65

Stripes 811 Us-90, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.