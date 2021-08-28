Here’s the cheapest gas in Dayton Saturday
(DAYTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dayton, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 403 E Us-90. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 1413 Us-90, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dayton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
