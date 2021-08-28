Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Dayton Saturday

Posted by 
Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caVWT_0bfkekZj00

(DAYTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dayton, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 403 E Us-90. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 1413 Us-90, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dayton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco

403 E Us-90, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.69

Valero

502 N Cleveland St, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$2.83

Mobil

607 W Us-90 , Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.65

Stripes

811 Us-90, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dayton News Watch

Dayton News Watch

Dayton, TX
69
Followers
189
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy