Culpeper gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.17 per gallon

(CULPEPER, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Culpeper, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 16100 Ira Hoffman Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 591 Madison Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 16100 Ira Hoffman Ln, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

Southern States 15297 Brandy Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

7-Eleven 814 N Main St, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 883 N Main St, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ --

Shell 500 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 520 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.