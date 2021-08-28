Moss Point gas at $2.56 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MOSS POINT, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Moss Point, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Dodge's Store at 824 Us-90. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 6522 Ms-63, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dodge's Store 824 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Walmart 4235 Denny Ave, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ --

Murphy Express 3303 Denny Ave, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 2.67

Lucky Clover 1424 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ --

Moss Point Express 4130 Main St, Moss Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 819 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.60 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.