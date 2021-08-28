Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moss Point, MS

Moss Point gas at $2.56 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymH7t_0bfkehvY00

(MOSS POINT, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Moss Point, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Dodge's Store at 824 Us-90. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 6522 Ms-63, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dodge's Store

824 Us-90, Gautier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.56
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$2.69

Walmart

4235 Denny Ave, Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.78
$2.98
$--

Murphy Express

3303 Denny Ave, Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.78
$2.98
$2.67

Lucky Clover

1424 Us-90, Gautier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$--

Moss Point Express

4130 Main St, Moss Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

819 Us-90, Gautier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.60
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point, MS
69
Followers
185
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Moss Point, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy