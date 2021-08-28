Where's the cheapest gas in Corsicana?

(CORSICANA, TX) According to Corsicana gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3831 W Sh-31. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 2809 N Beaton St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corsicana area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 3831 W Sh-31, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 200 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3553 W 7Th Ave Suite A, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.