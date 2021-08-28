Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Save up to $0.11 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Benton Harbor

Posted by 
Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bfkeeHN00

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Benton Harbor area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 895 Pipestone Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2600 Niles Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Benton Harbor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

895 Pipestone Rd, Benton Harbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$--

CITGO

220 Main St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$--

ValueMart

921 Main St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.68
$--

CITGO

2501 Niles Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.68
$3.25

Marathon

2805 Niles Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.39
$3.99
$3.25

Amoco

2080 Washington Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.84
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
124
Followers
192
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy