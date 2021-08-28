Save up to $0.11 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Benton Harbor

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Benton Harbor area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 895 Pipestone Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2600 Niles Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Benton Harbor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 895 Pipestone Rd, Benton Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

CITGO 220 Main St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

ValueMart 921 Main St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ --

CITGO 2501 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 3.25

Marathon 2805 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.39 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

Amoco 2080 Washington Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.84 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.