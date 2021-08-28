Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ukiah

(UKIAH, CA) According to Ukiah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1275 Airport Park Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 1460 N Lovers Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1275 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Quik Stop 1105 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 4.39 $ 4.49

Express Gas 390 E Gobbi St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

Express Mart 998 S State St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.45 card card $ -- $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.55

Kwik Pik Market 795 E Perkins St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.27 $ 4.47 $ 4.57 $ 4.43 card card $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.67 $ 4.53

Speedway 1105 S State St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.