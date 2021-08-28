Cancel
Ukiah, CA

Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ukiah

Posted by 
Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToqYz_0bfkedOe00

(UKIAH, CA) According to Ukiah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1275 Airport Park Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 1460 N Lovers Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1275 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--

Quik Stop

1105 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.04
$4.24
$4.39
$4.49

Express Gas

390 E Gobbi St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$--

Express Mart

998 S State St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.45
card
card$--
$4.49
$4.59
$4.55

Kwik Pik Market

795 E Perkins St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.27
$4.47
$4.57
$4.43
card
card$4.37
$4.57
$4.67
$4.53

Speedway

1105 S State St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
ABOUT

With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

