Bemidji gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BEMIDJI, MN) According to Bemidji gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

BP at 2211 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 555 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bemidji area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 2211 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.14

ARCO 405 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.