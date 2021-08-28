Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Mcminnville

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Mcminnville, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at M & M Sparta Street Smoke at 1200 Sparta St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1606 New Smithville Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

M & M Sparta Street Smoke 1200 Sparta St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 1410 Sparta St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

BP 25 Todd Rd, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.