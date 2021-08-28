This is the cheapest gas in Rolla right now

(ROLLA, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Rolla area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

ZX at 1211 E 10Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at ZX at 1100 N Bishop Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ZX 1211 E 10Th St, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 1400 E Mo-72, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.