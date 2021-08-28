Cancel
Livingston, TX

Livingston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.43 per gallon

Livingston Updates
 7 days ago
(LIVINGSTON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Livingston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 1509 W Church St. Regular there was listed at $2.46 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at O'Lucky at 900 W Church St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B

1509 W Church St, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.46
$2.71
$3.00
$2.71

Murphy USA

1616 W Church St, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.46
$2.71
$2.96
$2.69

Mobil

1605 W Church St, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.46
$2.85
$3.10
$2.69

Sunoco

2301 Us-190 W, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.46
$2.76
$3.06
$2.75

Valero

313 S Houston Rd, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1600 Us-190 W, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Livingston Updates

Livingston Updates

Livingston, TX
With Livingston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

