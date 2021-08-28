Livingston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.43 per gallon

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Livingston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 1509 W Church St. Regular there was listed at $2.46 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at O'Lucky at 900 W Church St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 1509 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.71 $ 3.00 $ 2.71

Murphy USA 1616 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 2.69

Mobil 1605 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 2.69

Sunoco 2301 Us-190 W, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 2.75

Valero 313 S Houston Rd, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1600 Us-190 W, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.