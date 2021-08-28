Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ponca City

(PONCA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Ponca City, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1115 E Prospect Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.88 at Stop & Go at 622 W Highland Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1115 E Prospect Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.93

Valero 320 W Grand Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ -- $ --

Valero 200 E Highland Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Conoco 201 W Hartford Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.36 $ --

Casey's 421 E Hartford Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.21 $ 2.94

Conoco 801 S 14Th St, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.