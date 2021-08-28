Where's the cheapest gas in Ridgecrest?

(RIDGECREST, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Ridgecrest area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Eastridge Market at 435 E Ridgecrest Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Shell at 301 N China Lake Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ridgecrest area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Eastridge Market 435 E Ridgecrest Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 3.98 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Fastrip 345 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.21

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's Mini M 851 W Upjohn Ave, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.