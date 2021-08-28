Ruston gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(RUSTON, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Ruston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 2113 Farmerville Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Chevron at 959 Rwe Jones St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ruston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.28
$3.58
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.94
$3.19
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.03
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.21
$3.71
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
