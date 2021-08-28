Cancel
Ruston, LA

Ruston gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Ruston News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49F4Mu_0bfkeWAR00

(RUSTON, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Ruston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 2113 Farmerville Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Chevron at 959 Rwe Jones St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ruston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76

2113 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

Spirit

1601 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.28
$3.58
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

321 W California Ave, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.94
$3.19
$2.79

Shell

1408 N Trenton St, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.44
$--

Murphy USA

1207 N Service Rd E, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.03
$3.43
$--

Shell

1705 N Service Rd E, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.21
$3.71
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ruston News Watch

Ruston, LA
With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

