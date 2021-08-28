Ruston gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RUSTON, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Ruston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 2113 Farmerville Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Chevron at 959 Rwe Jones St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ruston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76 2113 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Spirit 1601 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 321 W California Ave, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.79

Shell 1408 N Trenton St, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ --

Murphy USA 1207 N Service Rd E, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ --

Shell 1705 N Service Rd E, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.21 $ 3.71 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.