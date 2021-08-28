Here’s the cheapest gas in Key West Saturday

(KEY WEST, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Key West, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 1890 N Roosevelt Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1900 N Roosevelt Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 1890 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.97 $ --

Shell 3032 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.97 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.