Here’s the cheapest gas in Key West Saturday
(KEY WEST, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Key West, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
Exxon at 1890 N Roosevelt Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1900 N Roosevelt Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.97
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
