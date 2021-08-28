Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Montrose

(MONTROSE, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Montrose, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Golden Gate Petroleum at 1426 Ogden Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Shell at 1301 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Montrose area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Golden Gate Petroleum 1426 Ogden Rd, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.25 $ 3.55

City Market 128 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.06 $ 3.47

Safeway 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.06 $ 3.47

Maverik 1140 N Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 3.45

City Market 16400 S Townsend Ave, Colorado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.06 $ 3.47

Exxon 1440 N Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 4.24 $ 3.64

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.