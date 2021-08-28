Cancel
Montrose, CO

Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Montrose

Montrose Voice
 7 days ago
(MONTROSE, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Montrose, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Golden Gate Petroleum at 1426 Ogden Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Shell at 1301 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Montrose area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Golden Gate Petroleum

1426 Ogden Rd, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$4.19
$3.49
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.25
$3.55

City Market

128 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.06
$3.47

Safeway

1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.06
$3.47

Maverik

1140 N Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.01
$3.45

City Market

16400 S Townsend Ave, Colorado
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.06
$3.47

Exxon

1440 N Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.94
$4.24
$3.64

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Montrose Voice

