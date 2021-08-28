Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Montrose
(MONTROSE, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Montrose, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Golden Gate Petroleum at 1426 Ogden Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Shell at 1301 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Montrose area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$4.19
$3.49
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.25
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.06
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.06
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.01
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.06
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.94
$4.24
$3.64
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
