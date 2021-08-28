Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, AL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jasper

Posted by 
Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBV0S_0bfkeTWG00

(JASPER, AL) According to Jasper gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Fuel Co at 217 N Waltson Bridge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 475 Al-195 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jasper area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fuel Co

217 N Waltson Bridge Rd , Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

2001 Us-78 East, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

RaceWay

4001 Us-78, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.89
$3.15
$2.96

Chevron

3900 Us-78 E, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.15
$--
$--

Circle K

613 Us-78 E, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.03
$3.33
$--

Texaco

3600 Us-78 E, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Jasper News Alert

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
133
Followers
193
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Jasper, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Co#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy