Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jasper
(JASPER, AL) According to Jasper gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Fuel Co at 217 N Waltson Bridge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 475 Al-195 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jasper area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.89
$3.15
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.15
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.03
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0