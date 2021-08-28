Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jasper

(JASPER, AL) According to Jasper gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Fuel Co at 217 N Waltson Bridge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 475 Al-195 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jasper area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fuel Co 217 N Waltson Bridge Rd , Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 2001 Us-78 East, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceWay 4001 Us-78, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 2.96

Chevron 3900 Us-78 E, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.15 $ -- $ --

Circle K 613 Us-78 E, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ --

Texaco 3600 Us-78 E, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.