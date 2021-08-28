Cancel
Kailua-kona, HI

Save $0.56 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Kailua Kona

Kailua-Kona News Beat
Kailua-Kona News Beat
 7 days ago
(KAILUA KONA, HI) Depending on where you fill up in Kailua Kona, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 76-274 Lako St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.31.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.19.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

73-5600 Maiau St, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$3.95
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Kailua-Kona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

