Gas savings: The cheapest station in Butte

(BUTTE, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Butte area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.22 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 531 S Montana St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.38

Conoco 1000 Grizzly Trl, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.