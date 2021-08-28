Gas savings: The cheapest station in Seneca

(SENECA, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Seneca area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at TD's Express at 601 S Oak St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.9 at Shell at 15650 Wells Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seneca area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

TD's Express 601 S Oak St, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 2.99

Mobil 671 Byp Us-123, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1634 Sandifer Blvd, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 2.98

Spinx 507 Byp Us-123, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 705 S Oak St, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Hasty Mart 202 Byp Us-123, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.