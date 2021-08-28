Gas savings: The cheapest station in Seneca
(SENECA, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Seneca area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at TD's Express at 601 S Oak St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.9 at Shell at 15650 Wells Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seneca area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$2.95
$2.89
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.05
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.26
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
