Seneca, SC

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Seneca

Seneca News Beat
 7 days ago
(SENECA, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Seneca area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at TD's Express at 601 S Oak St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.9 at Shell at 15650 Wells Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seneca area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

TD's Express

601 S Oak St, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$2.95
$2.89
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.05
$2.99

Mobil

671 Byp Us-123, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

1634 Sandifer Blvd, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.26
$2.98

Spinx

507 Byp Us-123, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

705 S Oak St, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Hasty Mart

202 Byp Us-123, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Seneca, SC
With Seneca News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

