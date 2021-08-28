This is the cheapest gas in Chatsworth right now

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Chatsworth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

Mapco at 3405 Us-411 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 2035 Smyrna Church Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mapco 3405 Us-411 N, Eton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chatsworth Food & Tobacco 318 S 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2667 Old Us-411 S, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.