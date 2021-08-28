Cancel
Chatsworth, GA

This is the cheapest gas in Chatsworth right now

Posted by 
Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bfkePzM00

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Chatsworth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

Mapco at 3405 Us-411 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 2035 Smyrna Church Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mapco

3405 Us-411 N, Eton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Chatsworth Food & Tobacco

318 S 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2667 Old Us-411 S, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth, GA
ABOUT

With Chatsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

