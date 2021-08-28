Where's the cheapest gas in Marquette?

(MARQUETTE, MI) According to Marquette gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Krist at 338 W Washington St. Regular there was listed at $3.17 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Krist at 1110 Lincoln Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.25.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Krist 338 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.19

BP 501 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 3.19

Marathon 918 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ --

BP 301 W Fair Ave, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.63 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.