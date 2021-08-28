Cancel
Marquette, MI

Where's the cheapest gas in Marquette?

Marquette Daily
 7 days ago
(MARQUETTE, MI) According to Marquette gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Krist at 338 W Washington St. Regular there was listed at $3.17 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Krist at 1110 Lincoln Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.25.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Krist

338 W Washington St, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.69
$4.09
$3.19

BP

501 W Washington St, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.77
$3.97
$3.19

Marathon

918 W Washington St, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$--

BP

301 W Fair Ave, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.63
$3.99
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marquette, MI
With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Gas Prices#W Washington St Regular
