Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Beckley

(BECKLEY, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Beckley, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Go Mart at 2905 Robert C Byrd Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Go Mart at 2905 Robert C Byrd Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Go Mart 2905 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Sheetz 2881 Robert Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

BP 404 3Rd Ave, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

Kroger 136 Beckley Crossing, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2004 Harper Rd, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 1408 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.