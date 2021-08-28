Cancel
Beckley, WV

Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Beckley

Beckley Bulletin
 7 days ago
(BECKLEY, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Beckley, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Go Mart at 2905 Robert C Byrd Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Go Mart at 2905 Robert C Byrd Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Go Mart

2905 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$--

Sheetz

2881 Robert Byrd Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.84
$3.29

BP

404 3Rd Ave, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.69
$--

Kroger

136 Beckley Crossing, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2004 Harper Rd, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

1408 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.84
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beckley, WV
ABOUT

With Beckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

