Save $0.43 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Big Spring

(BIG SPRING, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Big Spring area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Yesway at 1800 S Gregg St. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Alon at 4911 S Us- 87, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Yesway 1800 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 2000 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.30 $ --

Murphy USA 201-A W Marcy Dr, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.30 $ 2.96

Shell 800 Ih-20, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Shell 2501 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 401 Birdwell Ln, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.