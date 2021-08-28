Cancel
Big Spring, TX

Save $0.43 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Big Spring

Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 7 days ago
(BIG SPRING, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Big Spring area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Yesway at 1800 S Gregg St. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Alon at 4911 S Us- 87, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Yesway

1800 S Gregg St, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

H-E-B

2000 S Gregg St, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.30
$--

Murphy USA

201-A W Marcy Dr, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.30
$2.96

Shell

800 Ih-20, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.34
$--
$--

Shell

2501 S Gregg St, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Alon

401 Birdwell Ln, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Big Spring Today

Big Spring Today

Big Spring, TX
