Where's the cheapest gas in Garden City?
(GARDEN CITY, KS) According to Garden City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3010 Larue St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 3285 E Us-50, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Garden City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.00
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$2.99
$3.19
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.00
$3.20
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0