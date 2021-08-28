Where's the cheapest gas in Garden City?

(GARDEN CITY, KS) According to Garden City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3010 Larue St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 3285 E Us-50, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Garden City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3010 Larue St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.00 $ --

Dillons 1325 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Express Corner 501 W Mary St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Sinclair 407 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

Conoco 2505 Fleming St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 511 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.00 $ 3.20 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.