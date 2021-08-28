Cancel
Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Carlsbad Dispatch
Carlsbad Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgHDw_0bfkeJwE00

(CARLSBAD, NM) According to Carlsbad gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2301 S Canal St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.08 at Bell at 3025 National Parks Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express

2301 S Canal St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.93
$3.13
$3.23

Exxon

1201 W Pierce St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.44
$3.19

Alon

102 E Church St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.49
$3.25

Alon

1010 S Canal St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Chevron

1725 S Canal St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.25

Chevron

1311 W Pierce St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.29
$3.39
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

