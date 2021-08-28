Lewiston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LEWISTON, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Lewiston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

Conoco at 17372 Nez Perce Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1227 Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.54.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 17372 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Neighbor's A1 Market 1310 Grelle Ave, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.86 $ 3.45

Costco 301 5Th St, Clarkston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.42

nomnom 335 Thain Rd, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 3.44

Maverik 404 Thain Road, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.