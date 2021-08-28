Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2rVX_0bfkeI3V00

(LEWISTON, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Lewiston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

Conoco at 17372 Nez Perce Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1227 Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.54.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

17372 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--

Neighbor's A1 Market

1310 Grelle Ave, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.46
$3.66
$3.86
$3.45

Costco

301 5Th St, Clarkston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.85
$3.42

nomnom

335 Thain Rd, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$3.71
$3.91
$3.44

Maverik

404 Thain Road, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$3.71
$3.91
$3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lewiston Updates

Lewiston Updates

Lewiston, ID
