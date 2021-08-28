Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis police squad car hits pole; no serious injuries

KARE 11
7 days ago
 7 days ago
A Minneapolis police squad car struck a pole in the Whittier neighborhood overnight, but police say no one was seriously injured.

Police said the car struck a traffic light pole at the intersection of West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, which is beside a record store. The crash happened at 12:26 a.m. Saturday morning.

The two officers in the car were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but MPD said they had "general soreness" and were treated and released.

MPD said further details, including the cause of the crash, are not available as of Saturday morning.

Minneapolis, MN
