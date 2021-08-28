Cancel
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.08 per gallon

Sedalia News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bfkeGI300

(SEDALIA, MO) According to Sedalia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3203 W Broadway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wood's Express at 703 E Broadway Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

3203 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.08
$3.33
$--

Cenex

1515 Thompson Blvd, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99

Sinclair

3806 E Us-50, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99

Cenex

3415 E Broadway Blvd, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

23685 Mo-Mm, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.43
$2.99

Break Time

1510 N Ohio Ave, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia, MO
With Sedalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

