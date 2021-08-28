Sedalia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.08 per gallon

(SEDALIA, MO) According to Sedalia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3203 W Broadway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wood's Express at 703 E Broadway Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 3203 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ --

Cenex 1515 Thompson Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sinclair 3806 E Us-50, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Cenex 3415 E Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 23685 Mo-Mm, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Break Time 1510 N Ohio Ave, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.