Sedalia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.08 per gallon
(SEDALIA, MO) According to Sedalia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3203 W Broadway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wood's Express at 703 E Broadway Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.08
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
