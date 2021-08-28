Here’s the cheapest gas in Thomasville Saturday

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Thomasville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 4616 County Line Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to VP Racing Fuels at 12216 Us-84 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 4616 County Line Rd, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceWay 13883 Us-19 S, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.06

Circle K 10317 Us-84 E, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.08 $ 3.41 $ 3.05

Circle K 15327 Us-19 S, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 11471 Moultrie Rd, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.05

BP 1334 W Jackson St, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.