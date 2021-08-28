Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Thomasville Saturday

Thomasville Post
 7 days ago
(THOMASVILLE, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Thomasville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 4616 County Line Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to VP Racing Fuels at 12216 Us-84 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP

4616 County Line Rd, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.61
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--

RaceWay

13883 Us-19 S, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.09
$3.39
$3.06

Circle K

10317 Us-84 E, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.08
$3.41
$3.05

Circle K

15327 Us-19 S, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

11471 Moultrie Rd, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.93
$3.23
$3.05

BP

1334 W Jackson St, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.16
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

