Wentzville, MO

Here’s the cheapest gas in Wentzville Saturday

Wentzville Dispatch
Wentzville Dispatch
 7 days ago
(WENTZVILLE, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Wentzville, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3055 Bear Creek Dr . Regular there was listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 15260 Veterans, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wentzville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3055 Bear Creek Dr , Wentzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$--
$2.81
$2.86

Huck's

501 Civic Center Dr , Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$2.95

Murphy USA

723 Ronald Reagan Dr, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.62
$2.82
$3.35
$2.92
card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.33
$2.95

Phillips 66

463 Hawk Ridge Tr, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$2.97

QuikTrip

8334 Mo-N, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$2.95

ZX

2700 Technology Dr, Dardenne Prairie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wentzville Dispatch

Wentzville Dispatch

Wentzville, MO
With Wentzville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

