Here’s the cheapest gas in Wentzville Saturday

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Wentzville, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3055 Bear Creek Dr . Regular there was listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 15260 Veterans, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wentzville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3055 Bear Creek Dr , Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ 2.81 $ 2.86

Huck's 501 Civic Center Dr , Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 723 Ronald Reagan Dr, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.35 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.33 $ 2.95

Phillips 66 463 Hawk Ridge Tr, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ 2.97

QuikTrip 8334 Mo-N, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ 2.95

ZX 2700 Technology Dr, Dardenne Prairie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.