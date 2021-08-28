Here’s the cheapest gas in Wentzville Saturday
(WENTZVILLE, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Wentzville, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3055 Bear Creek Dr . Regular there was listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 15260 Veterans, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wentzville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.51
$--
$2.81
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.62
$2.82
$3.35
$2.92
|card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.33
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
