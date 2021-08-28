Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Greenville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.69 per gallon

Posted by 
Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4QGu_0bfkeDds00

(GREENVILLE, TX) According to Greenville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4715-B Wesley St. Regular there was listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Daniel's Best Buy at 3512 Stonewall St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4715-B Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$2.85
$3.00
$2.65

Murphy Express

5001 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$2.85
$3.10
$2.77

Brookshire's

6410 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.11
$2.65

Murphy USA

7701 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.61
$2.86
$3.21
$2.66
card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.66

Valero

4801 Moulton St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$3.15
$3.55
$2.68

QuikTrip

1400 E Joe Ramsey Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenville Today

Greenville Today

Greenville, TX
73
Followers
204
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#4715 B Wesley St Regular
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy