Greenville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.69 per gallon

(GREENVILLE, TX) According to Greenville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4715-B Wesley St. Regular there was listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Daniel's Best Buy at 3512 Stonewall St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4715-B Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.85 $ 3.00 $ 2.65

Murphy Express 5001 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 2.77

Brookshire's 6410 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 2.65

Murphy USA 7701 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 2.66 card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.66

Valero 4801 Moulton St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.68

QuikTrip 1400 E Joe Ramsey Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.