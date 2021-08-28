Save $0.86 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Tehachapi

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Tehachapi area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas On at 706 E Tehachapi Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 400 E Steuber Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas On 706 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.03 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.07

Fastrip 798 Tucker Rd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.11

Wild Rose 20436 Brian Way, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Kwik Serv 106 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ -- card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ --

Flying J 1668 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.35 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.50 $ 4.94 $ 4.39

Love's Travel Stop 2000 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.35 $ 4.65 $ 4.28 card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ 4.65 $ 4.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.